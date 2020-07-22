James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.09 and traded as high as $20.60. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 18,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 169,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

