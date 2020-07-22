JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 633.20 ($7.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 647.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

