Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

