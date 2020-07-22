Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMAF opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.