JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 836,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,347,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

