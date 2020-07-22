JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.17) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($13.82) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.00 ($15.73).

EPA:ORA opened at €10.94 ($12.29) on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($17.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.59.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

