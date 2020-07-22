JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RMG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

LON RMG opened at GBX 181.15 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 171 shares of company stock worth $30,034.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

