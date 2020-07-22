Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

