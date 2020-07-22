Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

KIM stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

