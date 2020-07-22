Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.53. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,236,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

