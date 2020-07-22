Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $638.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.50, for a total transaction of $370,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

