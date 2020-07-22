Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

