Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 121.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

