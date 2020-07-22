Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 729,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,653,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574,667 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,300 shares of company stock worth $2,289,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 457.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

