Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

