Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

