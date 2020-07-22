Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. China International Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,778.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.