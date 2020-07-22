Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 660 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

