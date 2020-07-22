KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNYJY opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.