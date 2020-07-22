Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -687.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

