Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRA opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.14. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

