Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 268,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 116,085 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.