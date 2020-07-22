Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.08. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,125,700 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 905,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

