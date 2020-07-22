Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94.71 ($1.17).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 50.45 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.90. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.04 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $277.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.67.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

