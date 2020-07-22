Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.90. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 20,756 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.