Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.17 and last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 12792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.