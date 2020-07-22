Logitech International’s (LOGI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

LOGI stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $71.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

