Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The company has a market cap of $368.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

