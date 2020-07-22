Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after acquiring an additional 242,963 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

