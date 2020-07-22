MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $1,495,778. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.