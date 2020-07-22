Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.90. Manning and Napier shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 8,800 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manning and Napier stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Manning and Napier at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

