Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.63

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.63 and traded as high as $28.06. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 305,110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle acquired 1,355 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$35,602.63.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

