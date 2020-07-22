Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

