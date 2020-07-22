Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

