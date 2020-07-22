Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.