Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

