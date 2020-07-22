Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $63.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s current price.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Metro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $43.66 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

