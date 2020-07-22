Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,482,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

