Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

