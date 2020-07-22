Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 10.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $242,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.