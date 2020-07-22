MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.38 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.90-1.38 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $119.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.