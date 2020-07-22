Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BCS downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

