Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,174,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

