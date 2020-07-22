Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

NUVA stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $9,871,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 39.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

