Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

