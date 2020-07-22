Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.34 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 231.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.