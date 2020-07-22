Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.34 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $66.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 231.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

