Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $26.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.18 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $29.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $105.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $28,184.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $451.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.34.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.