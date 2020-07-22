National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NSA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

