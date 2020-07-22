New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.85. The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 385580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc will post 0.080381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

