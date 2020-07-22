Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEP stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

